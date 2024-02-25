PM Modi inaugurates India's longest cable-stayed bridge Sudarshan Setu in Dwarka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-stayed bridge, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. The inauguration was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The unique design of the bridge includes a footpath with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna. The bridge, equipped with solar panels, generates one megawatt of electricity.

The construction of the 2.32 km bridge, costing Rs 979 crore, is significant for local residents and pilgrims visiting the Dwarkadhish Temple. The bridge has a width of 27.20 metres with 2.50-metre-wide footpaths on both the sides.

Beyt Dwarka, an island near Okha port, is approximately 30 km from Dwarka town, the location of the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna. The bridge, earlier known as the 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed as 'Sudarshan Setu'.

Ahead of the inauguration of the bridge, PM Modi said on X (formerly Twitter): "Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity."

The bridge was initiated by the Centre in 2017 to ease the commute for devotees between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Prior to its construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple.

The Sudarshan Setu is seen as a solution to the problems faced by the villagers. PM Modi had also included Dwarka in 'Viksit Bharat'. The bridge is expected to boost tourism, save time, and improve access to quality healthcare.

Besides the Sudarshan Setu, he is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka and Porbandar districts, including the electrification of a 533-km railway line and the inauguration of two offshore pipelines under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at Vadinar.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campuses in Rajkot (Gujarat), Bathinda (Punjab), Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh), Kalyani (West Bengal) and Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh).