'Posts and positions are not important for...': Revanth Reddy claims Rahul Gandhi could have become PM anytime between 2004 and 2014

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could have become the Prime Minister of this country between 2004 and 2014. However, he chose not to take the PM position as posts are irrelevant to him.

While speaking at the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy at Gandhi Bhavan, he also encouraged Congress workers to work towards making Rahul the Prime Minister now, citing his Bharat Jodo Yatra as instrumental in the party's victories in Telangana, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

“Welfare programmes introduced by YSR during his rule are the inspiration for the ‘six guarantees’ announced by Congress in the recently held Assembly elections,” he said.

“I remember YSR’s statement after coming to power for the second consecutive time in 2009 that Rahul Gandhi will become Prime Minister of India. YSR left us before Rahul could ascend to the post. All Congress workers should strive hard to make him the Prime Minister,” he said.

Reddy noted that YSR served as the chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2009. Tragically, three months after his re-election, he died in a helicopter crash in September 2009.

He also emphasized that YSR's successful padayatra, which was crucial in bringing the Congress to power in Andhra Pradesh, inspired Rahul to undertake his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Rahul Gandhi is already working hard as the leader of the opposition. He is just one step away from assuming the PM post. The country will develop only under his leadership,” he said.

Encouraging Congress workers, he urged them to pledge to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. He emphasized that Rahul Gandhi's focus is not on posts or positions and mentioned that he could have become the PM any time from 2004 to 2014. Stressing the importance of supporting YSR, he appealed to all YSR fans to unite with the Congress.

“Posts and positions are not important for Rahul Gandhi. He could have become the PM anytime between 2004 and 2014. True supporters of YSR are those who work hard to make Rahul the next Prime Minister… I appeal to all YSR fans to join the Congress," he said.

Last year, the Telangana Congress celebrated YSR's birth anniversary before their successful bid for power in November. This was seen as an attempt to attract YSR supporters from other parties, particularly the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).