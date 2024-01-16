Power Minister RK Singh inaugurates IEEMA’s event BID 2024 in Mumbai

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Tuesday inaugurated the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association's (IEEMA) flagship event, DistribuELEC 2024, in Mumbai. This exhibition, held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from January 16 to 18, is featuring a wide range of products, technologies, and services that cover the spectrum from 220V to 33KV.

DistribuELEC 2024 serves as a testament to India's remarkable power reforms, which have transitioned the country from a power deficit to a surplus. The event displays traditional electrical equipment such as transformers, cables, capacitors, switchgear, meters, insulators, and conductors, as well as cutting-edge advancements in distribution automation, control systems, energy efficiency, demand response, advanced metering, communications technologies, cybersecurity, and electrical fire safety.

The President of IEEMA, Hamza Arsiwala, expressed his excitement about the event, highlighting its role as a pivotal platform for industry leaders, utilities, manufacturers, and technology providers to come together.

DistribuELEC aims to address critical aspects of the electrical industry, including Smart Grids, Outage Management, Demand Management, Metering, MicroGrid, Storage, Substation, Energy Efficient Buildings, and Feeder Automation.

In conjunction with DistribuELEC, two significant sub-events, BuildELEC and Intelect, are taking place. BuildELEC focuses on electrical solutions for residential and commercial buildings, showcasing smart electrical technologies and equipment. Intelect, a conference dedicated to intelligent electricity distribution and consumption, offers insightful discussions on the future direction of the industry.

Charu Mathur, the Director General of IEEMA, emphasized the importance of these sub-events, noting their alignment with the broader vision of DistribuELEC and their contribution to providing a comprehensive perspective of the industry's potential.

"We have set a huge ambition in energy transition and plan to have 500 GW of non-fossilbased electricity installed capacity by 2030. We have installed Renewable Energy capacity of 1,79,570MW (43% of our total capacity) and another 99,000MW is under installation. My Ministry has rolled out the plan for 500 GW Generation as well as transmission system for evacuation of this power," R K Singh, Power, New and Renewable Energy minister said.

Hamza Arsiwala, President IEEMA, added,“The fact that BID 2024 has more than doubled in size from the previous edition, is a testament of the growth Indian Electrical Equipment industry is seeing, as a result of the power reforms and the fast pace of transformation that the power sector is undergoing for the past 9 years."

