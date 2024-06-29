Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody until July 8 by court

Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna was remanded to judicial custody until July 8 by a court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Saturday, June 29. He faces allegations of sexually abusing multiple women, with accusations surfacing just a week before the elections for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat on April 26. As of now, four women have accused him of rape.

Prajwal was brought before the court by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after his police custody ended on Saturday.

Prajwal's lawyer argued that he needed to be transferred to a private hospital due to illness. However, the court directed him to file a formal request with the jail authorities for consideration.

The court mentioned that if the jail authorities allow it, the issue will be addressed on Monday. Prajwal is set to be moved to the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru.