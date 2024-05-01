Prajwal Revanna's first response after sex scandal row: 'Need 7 days of time to appear before CID'

Suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual abuse charges, on Wednesday, said he cannot attend the CID inquiry in Bangalore as he is not in the country. "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon," Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna tweeted.

India Today reported that Revanna's lawyer has requested 7 days of time to appear before the CID.

ವಿಚಾರಣೆಗೆ ಹಾಜರಾಗಲು ನಾನು ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲದ ಕಾರಣ, ನಾನು ನನ್ನ ವಕೀಲರ ಮೂಲಕ C.I.D ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಮನವಿ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದೇನೆ.



ಸತ್ಯ ಆದಷ್ಟು ಬೇಗ ಹೊರಬರಲಿದೆ.



Prajwal Revanna, the incumbent MP from Hassan, has been booked for alleged sexual harassment. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the charges, has had sent notice asking him to appear before it. A case was registered at the Holenarsipura police station in Hassan district on Sunday, based on a complaint by a woman who worked in Revanna's house.

Prajwal's father and MLA HD Revanna has also been booked and was asked to appear before the SIT. The father-son duo was booked under IPC sections 354A (sexual abuse), 354D (stalking), 506 (threat), and 509 (insult caused to the modesty of a woman). The FIR was referred to the SIT, led by B K Singh, Additional Director-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department.

Prajwal Revanna is not in the country and is said to have flown abroad after the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka on April 26. Prajwal Revanna is the JD(S) candidate from the Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls on Friday.