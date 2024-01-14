Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Ambassadors and MPs among 100 global leaders to attend Ram Temple Ceremony in Ayodhya

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, is set to take place on January 22 with an assembly of international guests. Swami Vigyananand, the founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation, has announced that approximately 100 dignitaries from 55 countries, including Ambassadors and Members of Parliament, have been invited to witness this event, ANI reported.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony is a deeply significant Hindu ritual marking the consecration of the temple's deity. It involves a series of Vedic rituals that culminate in the invocation of the divine presence within the idol, thereby transforming it into an object of veneration capable of receiving prayers and bestowing blessings upon devotees.

The term 'Pran Pratishtha' translates to 'establishing the life force,' symbolizing the spiritual awakening of the deity's image.

As the date approaches, Ayodhya is preparing to welcome more than a lakh devotees and a host of VIPs and celebrities from various fields. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the prominent figures expected to attend the ceremony.

The event will be preceded by a week of preparatory rituals starting on January 16, with the main rituals performed by Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, on the day of the ceremony.

The Ram Temple is designed by the chief architect Chandrakant Sompura and assisted by his sons Nikhil and Ashish Sompura. The Sompura family has a storied history of designing over 100 temples worldwide, including the renowned Somnath temple.

The temple's construction is overseen by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust (SRJBTKshetra), established by the Government of India for this very purpose. The temple's architecture follows the traditional Nagara style, featuring five Mandaps, 392 pillars, and 44 doors, without the use of iron and employing native technology.

Despite some political figures declining the invitation, citing the politicisation of the event, the ceremony is poised to be a grand affair. The temple town will also celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22.

