North India in fog grip, over 22 trains, 150 flights delayed in Delhi

Delhi weather update: The Met department has predicted dense to very dense fog over North India for the next few days. As many as 22 trains and 150 flights have been delayed in Delhi. RK Puram recorded the minimum temperature at 7 degrees this morning.

Met department said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are likely to prevail over plains of Northwest India

during next 3 days and improve thereafter.

The minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-7°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and in some parts Rajasthan and in isolated pockets of Bihar; in the range of 8-10°C over many Parts of south Rajasthan. These are below normal by 1.0°C to 2.0°C in many parts of North and adjoining Central India except over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan where these are normal to above normal.

Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.0°C reported at Narnaul (Haryana), Ayanagar (Delhi) and Kanpur (East Uttar Pradesh).

Visibility was zero in the airport area. Delhi airport has urged fliers to contact the airlines for updated flight information. Airlines too have flagged "weather challenges" with IndiGo saying their flight schedules may experience interruptions due to the bad weather.

