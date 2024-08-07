Prashant Kishor on Bihar polls: 'Nitish's political journey in its last stage, it will be NDA vs Jan Suraaj'

Political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that Bihar Chief Minister and JDU supremo Nitish Kumar's political journey is in its last stage and that the main contest in the assembly elections will be between Jan Suraaj and the NDA. Kishor is set to turn his Jan Suraaj campaign into a party on October 2.

"In these two years, I have assessed that a large chunk of people, almost 100% of people related to BJP, JDU, RJD or any political establishment want a change in Bihar. They see Jan Suraj as an opportunity that together they can form a party - to free themselves from the condition of indentured labourers," he said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

"Nitish Kumar's political journey is in its last stage. When he had run away from politics, his leaders came to me seeking help. If I hadn't helped him, I don't know where Nitish Kumar and JDU would have been today. The contest of Assembly elections will be between Jan Suraj and NDA - to which JDU is a tyre and already punctured," the ace poll strategist, who was once part of the JDU but resigned over difference with Nitish, said.

Kishor also attacked Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD. In this century, he stated, the RJD hadn't won any election on its own. "Muslims are fuel for RJD but now they (Muslims) understand that if any party that has exploited and betrayed them the most, that is RJD," the poll strategist added.

Bihar will go to polls early next year. Kishor has already announced that Jan Suraaj will contest all seats in the state, which has largely seen a bipolar contest between the NDA and the RJD-led alliance. RJD and JDU have dominated state politics, but for the first time, it appears Jan Suraaj may emerge as the third regional force.