Prashant Kishor slams Bihar Yuva Aayog: 'Will help Nitish's ministers, officers to hire family members'

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Monday took a sharp dig at the Bihar government's announcement of forming a Bihar Yuva Aayog, calling it a meaningless move aimed at favoring the kin of top ministers and officials rather than genuinely addressing unemployment.

“Go and ask the youth in Bihar whether they want an Aayog or jobs. The youth of Bihar won't be deceived anymore,” Kishor said, criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for failing to deliver on past promises.

He recalled a 2015 commitment made by Nitish Kumar, where the CM had promised a monthly unemployment allowance of ₹1000 to youth between 18 and 35 years of age if jobs weren't available. “Ask any youth—they did not get even Rs 1 till date,” he remarked.

Attacking the motive behind the Aayog, Kishor alleged, “By forming this Aayog, four close ministers and officers of Nitish Kumar will make their family members get jobs there. The unemployed youth of Bihar will continue to be unemployed.”

The Bihar government had recently proposed the formation of a Bihar Yuva Aayog, aimed at youth welfare and employment schemes—a move that is now drawing criticism from opposition voices questioning its intent and impact.

