Business Today
'Premium trains are also facing...': Vande Bharat overcrowded with ticketless passengers, video goes viral

'Premium trains are also facing...': Vande Bharat overcrowded with ticketless passengers, video goes viral

The video, shared by a passenger, shows a packed Vande Bharat coach departing Lucknow. Passengers are seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the aisles, with some even struggling to find a foothold.

The video, shared by a passenger named Archit Nagar, shows a packed Vande Bharat coach departing Lucknow. The video, shared by a passenger named Archit Nagar, shows a packed Vande Bharat coach departing Lucknow.

A video showing a coach of the Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train known for its modern amenities, packed with passengers, has gone viral on social media.

The clip, shot on June 9 in Lucknow, has sparked concerns about ticketless travel and overcrowding on even premium trains.

The video, shared by a passenger named Archit Nagar, shows a packed Vande Bharat coach departing Lucknow. Passengers are seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the aisles, with some even struggling to find a foothold.

The incident has drawn criticism online, with many users expressing frustration over the lack of proper checks and the inconvenience caused to paying passengers. One user commented, "Encroachment of now every train is complete."

"First, Vande Bharat train system must have dedicated special Railway Police.  What is the purpose of buying tickets worth Thousands," another user wrote. "So u telling me everyone has a ticket on that train?," a third user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Implement metro system in every railway station, no card, no tickets, no platform tickets, no entry."

"First, Vande Bharat train system must have dedicated special Railway Police. What is the purpose of buying tickets worth thousands?" a fifth user commented.

The overcrowding on the Vande Bharat Express points to a larger problem of ticketless travel in India. Ticketless travel not only deprives the railways of revenue but also compromises passenger safety and comfort.

Recently, a passenger on the Vande Bharat Express from Dehradun to Delhi's Anand Vihar was disappointed to find fungus in the yogurt served during his executive class meal. Harshad Topkar shared photos of the contaminated yogurt on X, tagging the Ministry of Railways and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Topkar wrote, "Travelling on Vande Bharat from Dehradun to Anand Vihar in the executive class today. Found a greenish layer, most probably fungus, in the yogurt served. This is not expected from the Vande Bharat service."

Published on: Jun 11, 2024, 7:24 PM IST
