Prestige battle in Ambala Cantt: Will 'Gabbar' retain fort or Congress rebel script an upset?

As Haryana heads towards the 2024 Assembly elections, all eyes are on the high-profile contest in the Ambala Cantt constituency, where BJP veteran Anil Vij is seeking his seventh consecutive win. Known for his straightforward, no-nonsense style, Vij is confident of retaining his seat. His campaign is centered around the development projects initiated during his tenure, with his slogan being, "Kaam kiya hai, kaam karenge" (We have done work, and will continue to do so). "This election is between the politics of work and the politics of mere talk. We have work to show, while others merely talk," Vij told news agency PTI.

Vij, who has served as state home minister during the Khattar government, has been a dominant figure in Ambala Cantt for decades. This time, however, he faces a serious challenge from Chitra Sarwara, a Congress rebel now running as an independent candidate. Sarwara was suspended by the Congress for anti-party activities after she entered the fray without a party ticket. Daughter of former minister Nirmal Singh, who is contesting from Ambala City on a Congress ticket, Sarwara had also contested the previous Assembly elections as an independent but lost to Vij.

Sarwara is campaigning hard, focusing on local issues such as poor infrastructure, inadequate garbage disposal, and what she calls "cosmetic" development. "Ambala is looking for a change," she said. Highlighting problems with sewage, roads, and local industry, Sarwara claims the area's once-thriving industrial sector is now in decline. "Development here is more cosmetic than real," she remarked.

Sarwara has also targeted Vij's tough image, often playing off his nickname "Gabbar" — a reference to the iconic Bollywood villain. "I tell people to vote for Chitra, nahi toh 'Gabbar' aa jayega," she said during her campaign.

Despite the challenge, Vij remains confident, listing a range of projects he initiated. These include a grand martyrdom memorial dedicated to the heroes of the 1857 rebellion, a new Anaj Mandi, and canal water access for Ambala, which he claims has helped solve groundwater depletion issues. "We are building a science center, a bank square complex, a fire brigade building, and a homoeopathic college," Vij said, adding that a park named after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose has also become a local attraction.

Vij also highlighted progress on a domestic airport, expected to boost trade, and road infrastructure improvements, including the four-lane Ambala-Saha road, a new ring road, and alternative routes connecting Ambala with Shamli and Paonta Sahib. While Vij is confident of another victory, Sarwara is hoping to tap into voter frustration and script an upset in Ambala Cantt.

The polling for the 90-member Haryana Assembly is set for October 5.