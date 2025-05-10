'Primary responsibility lies with Pakistan...': Farooq Abdullah welcomes stoppage of India-Pakistan military action

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said the primary responsibility to bridge the trust deficit lies with Islamabad while welcoming the announcement of stoppage of military action by India and Pakistan.

In a statement, the former chief minister emphasised the urgent need to end hostilities as they have been taking a toll on the people living along the Line of Control (LOC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah expressed his support for the pause in fighting, acknowledging the significant impact the ongoing situation has had on the people and their property in the region.

“Our people along the LoC and IB have borne the brunt of the deteriorating situation between the two neighbouring countries. This measure will greatly alleviate the suffering of our people who have been caught in the crossfire,” he added.

The NC president said that his party has always advocated for lasting friendship between India and Pakistan.

“However, the primary responsibility to bridge the trust deficit lies with Pakistan, which must address India’s genuine concerns regarding cross-border terrorism,” he added.

After four days of missile strikes and military posturing, India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire—brokered by a direct military call, not diplomacy, Indian officials clarified on May 10.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the ceasefire was initiated by a call from the Pakistani Director General of Military Operations at 15:35 IST.

“It was agreed between them that both sides will stop firing and military action on land, air, and sea from 17:00 hrs IST today,” Misri said. The two DGMOs will speak again on May 12 at noon.