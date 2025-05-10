All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said Pakistan conveniently forgets that Muslims in India and their forefathers rejected the two-nation theory. He criticised the nation for using Islam as a facade to cover up their terrorist activities.

"Pakistan conveniently forgets that there are more than 230 million Muslims living in India and our forefathers rejected the two-country theory. We despise, we rejected the two-nation theory proposed by Mr Jinnah, and we accept India as our country and will continue to stay here,” he said to news agency ANI.

Owaisi said, “Pakistan wants to divide India on the lines of religion, it wants to create more friction between Indian Muslims, Hindus and other communities over here.” He questioned why Pakistan is bombing Afghanistan border posts, Iranian border posts, and killing Balochis if they actually believe in a two-nation theory.

“The Afghans are Muslims, the Iranians are Muslims, the Balochis are their own nationals who are Muslims…so, it is the deep state of Pakistan, which only uses Islam as a facade to cover up all illegal activities and their promotion of terrorism. This is what they have been doing for the last 75 years against India," he said.

Earlier, he had welcomed the targeted strikes carried out by India’s defence forces on the nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. He said it is imperative to teach Pakistan a lesson so that it does not repeat another Pahalgam-like attack, and all of its terror infrastructure must be completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, briefing the media said that the Pakistani Army continuously attacked the western borders. They used drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets to attack India's military sites, she said.