Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
india
‘Dear DE-ESCALATE Gang...’: Soldier’s wife says India must hit back hard at Pakistan now

‘Dear DE-ESCALATE Gang...’: Soldier’s wife says India must hit back hard at Pakistan now

The G7 foreign ministers also issued a joint statement calling for “immediate de-escalation” and warning that the situation threatens regional stability. “We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” it said.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 10, 2025 5:26 PM IST
‘Dear DE-ESCALATE Gang...’: Soldier’s wife says India must hit back hard at Pakistan nowInternational players are urging caution. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian officials and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, offering to facilitate talks.

As India and Pakistan continue trade missile fire, an Indian military spouse dismissed calls for calm, urging the public to back the armed forces or “shut up.”

Ambreen Zaidi, author and founder of The Changemaker, posted on X: “I am a soldier’s wife. I have family and close friends in uniform, deployed up north, in the line of action… No one is talking about de-escalation, they want to give Pakistan a Muh Tod Jawab.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Dear DE-ESCALATE Gang,” she added. “Just shut up. SHUT THE EFF UP! Let the Armed Forces do their job. Stand with them. Or stand aside.”

Zaidi’s post came as both nations publicly claimed they would avoid further escalation—if the other side held fire. 

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad would “consider de-escalation” only if India stopped any future attacks. “If India launches any further strikes, our response will follow,” Dar said.

India, for its part, has pointed to new Pakistani troop movements near the border. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Saturday that the mobilization “indicates an offensive intent to further escalation,” even as India remains committed to restraint—on the condition that Pakistan reciprocates.

International players are urging caution. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian officials and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, offering to facilitate talks. “We want both sides to take steps toward constructive dialogue,” said his spokesperson, Tammy Bruce.

Advertisement

The G7 foreign ministers also issued a joint statement calling for “immediate de-escalation” and warning that the situation threatens regional stability. “We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” it said.

Published on: May 10, 2025 5:26 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today