‘Dear DE-ESCALATE Gang...’: Soldier’s wife says India must hit back hard at Pakistan now

As India and Pakistan continue trade missile fire, an Indian military spouse dismissed calls for calm, urging the public to back the armed forces or “shut up.”

Ambreen Zaidi, author and founder of The Changemaker, posted on X: “I am a soldier’s wife. I have family and close friends in uniform, deployed up north, in the line of action… No one is talking about de-escalation, they want to give Pakistan a Muh Tod Jawab.”

“Dear DE-ESCALATE Gang,” she added. “Just shut up. SHUT THE EFF UP! Let the Armed Forces do their job. Stand with them. Or stand aside.”

Zaidi’s post came as both nations publicly claimed they would avoid further escalation—if the other side held fire.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Islamabad would “consider de-escalation” only if India stopped any future attacks. “If India launches any further strikes, our response will follow,” Dar said.

India, for its part, has pointed to new Pakistani troop movements near the border. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said Saturday that the mobilization “indicates an offensive intent to further escalation,” even as India remains committed to restraint—on the condition that Pakistan reciprocates.

International players are urging caution. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian officials and Pakistani army chief Asim Munir, offering to facilitate talks. “We want both sides to take steps toward constructive dialogue,” said his spokesperson, Tammy Bruce.

The G7 foreign ministers also issued a joint statement calling for “immediate de-escalation” and warning that the situation threatens regional stability. “We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides,” it said.