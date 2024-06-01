Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed his 45-hour long meditation at Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on June 1.

The PM embarked on his second and final day of meditation, after performing the 'Surya Arghya' during sunrise at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial, officials said.

The first pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meditating at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari, the country's southernmost tip, were shared by the BJP on May 31. PM Modi began meditating on May 30 evening.

Clad in a saffron shirt, shawl and dhoti, PM Modi was seen meditating and walking around the complex of the Dhyan Mandapam, the same spot where Swami Vivekananda had meditated in 1892. This comes after he wrapped up his hectic campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of his meditation exercise, PM Modi, at sunrise, performed 'Surya Arghya', a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of the sun and offered prayers.

PM Modi’s spiritual retreat came at the end of campaigning for the Lok Sabha election.

After arriving in Kanniyakumari, the Prime Minister headed straight to the Bhagavathi Amman temple and offered prayers.

Security was beefed up during PM Modi's visit and 2,000 police personnel were deployed during his stay. The Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy maintained a tight vigil at the location.

PM Modi is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Uttarakhand's Kedarnath and Pratapgarh in Maharashtra in 2014.