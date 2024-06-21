Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads 10th International Yoga Day celebrations in Srinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is steering the 10th International Yoga Day celebrations on the serene banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. This event, marking his inaugural visit since commencing his third consecutive term in office, is themed "Yoga for Self and Society," underlining the deep impact of yoga on personal well-being and community health.

The celebration, hosted at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), aims to propel grassroots engagement and propagate yoga in rural areas across the nation. Since the inception of the International Day of Yoga in 2014, PM Modi has orchestrated celebrations in renowned locales such as the Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Established by the United Nations in 2014, the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on June 21 is an annual observance that spotlights yoga's multifaceted benefits for holistic health and well-being. PM Modi initially proposed the concept of a global yoga day during his address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Subsequently, in December 2014, the UN affirmed June 21 as 'International Yoga Day.'

Yoga, an ancient discipline encompassing physical, mental, and spiritual elements, hails from India and symbolises the union of body and consciousness, as denoted by its Sanskrit roots meaning "to join or unite."

The 2024 Yoga Day celebrations transcend borders, with various dignitaries embarking on yoga-themed events worldwide. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in a yoga gathering in Ahmedabad, while Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav's impressive yoga routine was showcased ahead of the state-level commemoration at Lal Parade Ground.

Additionally, the Ministry of Culture's festivities at the historic Purana Quila site in Delhi and the presence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud underscore the significance of yoga in contemporary society.

Across the globe, from Israel to the United States, numerous nations have united in the spirit of yoga to commemorate this International Day, marking a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity in pursuit of wellness and unity.

(with input from agencies)