Multibagger defence stock rises 4% on Rs 420 cr order win from Coal India; check details

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems rose as much as 4.2 per cent to touch day’s high of Rs 270.90 on the BSE in Wednesday’s trade, rebounding sharply from its previous close of Rs 259.75. The buying interest in the multibagger defence counter was triggered after the company announced bagging a significant order from Coal India subsidiaries and overseas markets.

In an exchange filing dated December 31, 2025, the defence player informed the bourses that its step-down subsidiary, IDL Explosives Limited, has secured a major running contract (RC) for the supply of bulk explosives.

The contract, awarded by subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd, is valued at Rs 419.39 crore. Additionally, the subsidiary also clinched an export order worth Rs 1.5 crore for the supply of cartridge explosives. The cumulative value of these orders stands at Rs 420.89 crore.

At the day’s high of Rs 270.90, the stock is still 23 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 354.65 and 168 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 101.05. The counter has been a wealth creator for investors, having gained more than 120 per cent in 2025 so far.

This is the second major order win for the company in less than a week. Earlier on December 26, Apollo Micro Systems informed the exchanges that it had received orders amounting to Rs 100.24 crore from a private company.

These orders, deliverable to the Ministry of Defence, were for the supply of Unmanned Aerial Systems and are scheduled to be executed within a period of four months.