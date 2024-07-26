‘India will crush evil designs of masters of terror ...’: PM Narendra Modi warns Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sternly warned Pakistan on Kargil Vijay Diwas that “evil designs of masters of terror will never succeed” and India would defeat every terror challenge. The stern message came in the backdrop of a spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including a deadly attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in the Reasi district.

Addressing a gathering at Kargil War Memorial on July 26, PM Modi said India not only won the Kargil War 25 years ago, but gave a wonderful example of “truth, restraint and strength”.

The Prime Minister paid tribute at the Drass War Memorial to martyred officers and soldiers of the armed forces, who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation 25 years ago with a resounding victory over Pakistan.

“Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war. Today, I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply...,” Modi said in his address.

PM Modi also said that be it Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir, India will defeat every challenge that comes in the way of development. "In a few days, on August 5, it will be 5 years since Article 370 was abolished. Jammu and Kashmir is talking about a new future, talking about big dreams... Along with infrastructure development, the tourism sector is also growing rapidly in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. After decades, a cinema hall has opened in Kashmir," he said.

PM Modi also said that be it Ladakh or Jammu and Kashmir, India will defeat every challenge that comes in the way of development. “In a few days, on August 5, it will be 5 years since Article 370 was abolished. Jammu and Kashmir is talking about a new future, talking about big dreams... Along with infrastructure development, the tourism sector is also growing rapidly in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. After decades, a cinema hall has opened in Kashmir,” he said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with Veer Naris (war widows) and carried out the first blast of the Shinkun La Tunnel Project virtually.

The Shinkun La Tunnel Project consists of a 4.1-km-long twin-tube tunnel that will be constructed at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha road to provide all-weather connectivity to Leh.

Once completed, it will be the highest tunnel in the world. The Shinkun La tunnel will not only ensure swift and efficient movement of the armed forces and equipment but also foster economic and social development in Ladakh.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), PM Modi said July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas, was a very special day for every Indian.

In a post on X (formally Twitter), PM Modi said July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas, was a very special day for every Indian. He said he would visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to brave heroes, and that work would also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project.

On the occasion of the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas, several leaders across party lines paid their tributes to the 545 soldiers who laid down their lives fighting the Pakistani intruders in Kargil in 1999.

“Kargil Vijay Diwas is an occasion for a grateful nation to pay tribute to the indomitable courage and extraordinary valour of our armed forces. I pay tribute to each soldier who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting Mother India on the peaks of Kargil in the year 1999 and bow in reverence to their sacred memory,” President Droupadi Murmu posted on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X wrote, “Their unwavering commitment, valour and patriotism ensured that our country remained safe and secure. Their service and sacrifice will continue to inspire every Indian and our coming generations.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to India's bravehearts at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the success of ‘Operation Vijay’, reclaiming the positions occupied by Pakistani infiltrators on the Indian side of the LoC in the Kargil sector after a nearly three-month-long battle in Ladakh. The day is observed as “Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the war.