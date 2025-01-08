Pritish Nandy passes away at 73; Anupam Kher calls him 'support system' in his tribute

Film producer and writer Pritish Nandy passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday. Anupam Kher and many others have paid tribute to him. Pritish Nandy, a journalist and advocate for humanitarian causes, presented a talk show named The Pritish Nandy Show on Doordarshan during the 1990s. On this program, he engaged in conversations with various celebrities.

He was also elected as a member of the Rajya Sabha, where he represented Maharashtra while being part of the Shiv Sena party at that time.

In a post on social media platform X, actor Anupam Kher fondly recalled Pritish Nandy as his pillar of support and a significant source of strength during his early days in the film industry.

Kher wrote: “Deeply deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of one of my dearest and closest friends #PritishNandy! Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across."

He added: "Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him. Off-late we didn’t meet much. But there was a time when we were inseparable! I will never forget when he surprised me by putting me on the cover of Filmfare and more importantly #TheIllustratedWeelky. He was the true definition of yaaron ka yaar! I will miss you and our times together my friend. Rest well. 💔💔💔#HeartBroken.”