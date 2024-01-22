'Privileged to witness new age of India': What Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, other India Inc leaders said from Ayodhya

India Inc's most prominent faces like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Sunil Kant Munjal, and other business honchos attended the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. After the grand ceremony, Mukesh Ambani and other business leaders spoke to India Today's News Director Rahul Kanwal. "Very Very privileged to witness the new age of India," said Mukesh Ambani. His wife Nita Ambani said: "Truly overwhelming, so glad I am here in person to experience this. This is India, this is what Bharat is."

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, said that he could not believe that he witnessed the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Mandir. "Mujhe vishwas nahi ho raha, aise ghadi humne dekhi. Bahut man khush hai," he said while speaking to India Today. Kumar Mangalam Birla's wife said: "It's a very emotional experience." Ananya Birla, the daughter of Birla, said it was very inspiring for youth.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, the Chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, said this was the beginning of a new era. He said the people of the country should now take a pledge to build a Bharatvarsh.

Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Munjal said it was truly a special occasion. "For Indians, this is like a rebirth of a nation. And that's the feeling you get around here. Everybody is excited, charged up, energised - you feel special. It is a matter of great delight that we are able to see reincarnation in a sense of Lord Ram."

JSW's Sajjan Jindal said: "Kaafi kamaal hai...I don't have the words to explain this." When asked what significance this grand consecration ceremony holds for him, Jindal said: "For the country and its people, this is the moment of pride as we have been able to build a temple for our Lord Rama after these many years." He said this temple will play a crucial role in uniting the country and bringing the people together.

Real estate tycoon Niranjan Hiranandani, who also attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, said he could never think that this would be so a "beautiful and divine" experience. When asked about the real estate boom in the temple town, the businessman said: "We should not think about real estate because then you count wealth and property. Here, the change that will come will be of Ram Rajya." Hiranandani said the people talk about the GDP growth but emotional quotient is likely to increase.