'Lord Ram has arrived, won't live in tent now,' says PM Modi after Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir 

After the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Lord Ram has arrived after centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations, and penances. He apologised to Lord Ram, saying there must be something lacking in effort and sacrifice that the temple could not be constructed for so many centuries. "Today that deficiency has been filled. I believe that Lord Ram will definitely forgive us today."

मैं आज प्रभु श्रीराम से क्षमा याचना भी करता हूं।



हमारे पुरुषार्थ, त्याग और तपस्या में कुछ तो कमी रह गई होगी कि हम इतनी सदियों तक ये कार्य कर नहीं पाए।



आज वो कमी पूरी हुई है।



मुझे विश्वास है कि प्रभु राम आज हमें अवश्य क्षमा करेंगे।



Prime Minister Modi said Lord Ram won't stay in a tent now and that this was the beginning of a new era. "Our Ramlala will no longer live in the tent. Our Ramlala will now live in this divine temple. I have a firm belief and immense faith that whatever has happened, the devotees of Ram in every corner of the country and the world must be feeling it. This moment is supernatural, this moment is the holiest," he said.

During his address, PM Modi thanked the Supreme Court for the verdict and said the apex court kept the honour of justice. "I would like to express my gratitude to the Indian judiciary, which has preserved the dignity of justice. The temple of Lord Ram, synonymous with justice, was also built in a just manner"

Prime Minister Modi also recalled his visit to temples that had some connections with Lord Ram. "During my 11-day fast-ritual, I tried to touch the places where Lord Ram's feet had fallen. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to travel from Sagar to Saryu with this sacred spirit," he said.

During his 11-day special ritual in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha, the Prime Minister visited Kalaram Temple in the Panchwati area in Nashik, Lepakshi Temple in Andhra Pradesh, and Shri Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur. He also visited Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam in Trichy, Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram, and Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi said the sunrise of January 22 had brought a wonderful glow. "January 22, 2024, is not a date written on the calendar. It is the origin of a new era." He said a nation that stands up after breaking the mentality of slavery, a nation that takes courage from every bite of the past, creates a new history in this way. "Even a thousand years from now, people will talk about this date, this moment."

He also slammed those who said if Ram Temple was constructed, there would be chaos and fire.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi led the rituals for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Ram Lalla's idol was unveiled during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.