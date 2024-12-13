Priyanka Gandhi accidentally criticizes own party's Himachal govt in maiden speech; BJP's Amit Malviya hits back

In an apparent slip of the tongue, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP from Wayanad, inadvertently criticized her own party's government, accusing it of crafting laws favoring select corporates and implementing policies harmful to apple growers' livelihoods.

"For one person everything is being changed. Today's government has given all the cold storage to Adani ji, the apple growers in Himachal are crying because everything is being changed for one person. One person is being favoured and 142 crore Indians are being ignored. All the businesses are being given to one person, including railways, and airports etc." Priyanka said.

In her first Lok Sabha speech, she accused the Modi government of violating the Constitution and putting industrial interests ahead of the people. She stressed that the Constitution is essential for protecting justice and democracy.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly elected MP from Wayanad, delivered her maiden Lok Sabha speech on Friday during a special session commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. In her address, she raised concerns about rising crimes against women, Dalits, and minorities and called for a caste census to ensure fair representation.

However, a slip of the tongue during her speech brought comparisons to her brother Rahul Gandhi, who has had his share of similar moments. While attempting to criticize the Centre over the Adani issue, she inadvertently blamed her own party's government for the poor state of apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh. This gaffe has reminded many of Rahul's past remarks that, while memorable, often gained attention more for their humor than their political substance.

Shortly after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's debut speech in the Lok Sabha, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya quickly seized on a segment where she criticized the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh. She accused the state government of enacting policies that favor large corporations while undermining the efforts of the hardworking apple growers in the region.

Posting the video on X, Malviya commented, "This is another example of her lack of awareness, much like her brother Rahul Gandhi." He continued, "Priyanka Gandhi criticised the Himachal Pradesh government, seemingly unaware that her own party, the Congress, is in power there. This isn’t driven by any noble intent—it’s just another example of her lack of awareness. The political circus has only just started."