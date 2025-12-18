Promised a safe job, sent to war: 22-yr old Bikaner youth killed in Russia-Ukraine conflict

A 22-year-old youth from Rajasthan’s Bikaner district has been killed in the Russia-Ukraine war after allegedly being deceived into joining the Russian military, according to reports by The Indian Express. The Indian Embassy in Moscow informed the family of Ajay’s death on December 9.

Ajay Godara, a resident of Arjansar village in the Lunkaransar area, had travelled to Russia on a student visa on November 28, 2024, to pursue a language course. His family said he completed nearly 10 months of study before being approached by agents who promised him what was described as safe employment. Instead, Ajay was allegedly forced into military service and deployed to the war zone.

Ajay’s cousin, Prakash Godara, said the family last spoke to him on September 22, 2025. He alleged that Ajay was misled and forcibly recruited into military activities despite having no intention of joining the armed forces.

“He was deceived, forcibly recruited into military activities and sent to the war zone. In Russia, he was lured with promises of a safe job, including kitchen-related work, but was instead pushed into military training. Ajay gradually realised he had been trapped and that his life was in serious danger,” Prakash said.

About four months ago, Ajay recorded two videos appealing for urgent help from his family and Indian authorities. In the videos, he said he had been promised three months of training but was sent to the war zone near the Ukrainian border within just four days. In one recording, he expressed fear for his life, saying the reality was completely different from what had been promised and suggesting that the video might be his last.

Following the circulation of the videos, the family said they approached Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Sumit Godara, seeking their intervention to bring Ajay back to India safely.

Ajay’s body was brought back to Arjansar village on Thursday, where his last rites were performed amid heavy grief. A large number of relatives, neighbours and villagers gathered to pay their respects, and the family home has remained crowded with mourners since the news of his death emerged.

Ajay is survived by his parents and a sister.