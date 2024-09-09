'Promotes China in various ways': Assam CM Himanta targets Rahul Gandhi again

A day after Rahul Gandhi said there was no unemployment issue in China, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday accused the Congress leader of promoting Beijing and undermining India.

"Rahul Gandhi promotes China in various ways. Undermining India, he tries to project China as the best nation. But, there is no democracy and no religious freedom for people in China. But, Gandhi doesn't talk about them," Sarma said while speaking to reporters at the Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said that India, the US, and other countries in the West are facing the problem of unemployment while China is not, as it is dominating global production. He underscored the need to focus on manufacturing during an interaction with students at the University of Texas in Dallas.

The former Congress chief also said there is no shortage of skills in India and the country could compete with China if it starts aligning itself for production.

Countering Gandhi, BJP's national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the world is aware of the roaring unemployment crisis in the youth in China. "Does the secret MOU make him deliberately insult India and glorify China?" he said while referring to the grand old party's 2008 pact with the Communist Party of China (CPC) to put in place a mechanism that would help regular high-level exchanges between them.