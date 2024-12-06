Protesting farmers break barricades at Haryana Border; Centre ready for discussions

Farmers, who have been camping at the Punjab-Haryana borders for over nine months, have resumed their march to Delhi. They plan to protest at Parliament on Friday to push for their demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP).

Since February 13, farmers have been stationed at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders.

A group of 101 farmers, led by leaders Surjit Singh Phool, Satnam Singh Pannu, Savinder Singh Chautala, Baljinder Singh Chadiala, and Manjit Singh, is set to march from the Shambhu border toward Delhi at 1 pm. However, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher will remain at the Shambhu border and not join the group heading to the national capital.

In response to the protest, internet services in Haryana's Ambala district have been suspended until December 9. Security measures have been strengthened, with police assuring they have adequate forces to manage the situation. Heavy barricades have been erected, and the Ambala administration has banned more than five people gatherings.

Pandher stated that farmers would march to Delhi on foot instead of using tractors. "We have been sitting here for the past eight months. To counter accusations that our tractors are modified, we have decided to march on foot," Pandher said.

He also noted that the farmers' movement has garnered support from khap panchayats and members of the business community.

The farmers are primarily demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. Earlier attempts to march to Delhi on February 13 and February 21 were blocked by security forces at Shambhu and Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana borders.

Since then, farmers, under the banners of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points.

The march follows months of a communication deadlock with the central government. "In February, we held four rounds of talks, but there have been no discussions since February 18," said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, urging the government to resume talks to address the farmers' concerns.

Delhi-NCR residents may encounter traffic congestion as security has been heightened at border points, with barricades set up on key routes. Earlier this week, a similar protest by farmers from Uttar Pradesh caused significant inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

The farmers' demands include a legal guarantee for MSP, debt waivers, pensions for farmers and farm laborers, and no increase in electricity tariffs. They are also seeking "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation.

On Monday, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that a delegation of farmers had met with Ambala's Superintendent of Police (SP) to inform them about their planned march to Delhi on December 6.

Emphasizing the peaceful nature of the protest, Pandher said, "The district administration has accused us of carrying weapons, but we will march peacefully."

Ahead of the farmers' march, Ambala's SP and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) visited the Shambhu border on Thursday evening to review security arrangements. Paramilitary forces, drones, and water cannons have been deployed to ensure order.

Ambala SP Surendra Bhoria, after inspecting the border, assured that all necessary security measures were in place and emphasized that no one would be allowed to break the law. "If the farmers want to go to Delhi, they should first get permission from the Delhi Police," he stated.

On Wednesday, the Ambala district administration urged Punjab farmers to reconsider their planned march to Delhi, advising them to proceed only after obtaining approval from the Delhi Police. However, Delhi Police confirmed that they had not received any such request from the farmers.

To maintain law and order, the Ambala administration imposed Section 163 of the BNSS, restricting gatherings of five or more people, and issued notices at the protest site near the Shambhu border.

Farmers have appealed to the government to allow the march, asserting their democratic right to protest. "We want the government to let us exercise our democratic right to protest," said farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Additionally, all government and private schools in Ambala have been closed today as a precautionary measure due to the farmers' march.