'Provided food, shelter': 2 arrested for harbouring Pahalgam attackers; NIA confirms 3 LeT terrorists were Pakistani

Two Pakistani nationals affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba were behind the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Sunday, after arresting two men who allegedly harboured the attackers.

"In a major breakthrough in the Pahalgam terror attack case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the horrendous attack that killed 26 innocent tourists and grievously injured 16 others," the agency said in an official statement.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The arrested men have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar of Batkote, Pahalgam, and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park, Pahalgam. During interrogation, the duo revealed the identities of three of the attackers and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the NIA, Parvaiz and Bashir had provided shelter, food, and logistical support to the terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) in Hill Park, days before the massacre.

“The two men had provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who had, on the fateful afternoon, selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The duo has been booked under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 for harbouring known terrorists.

The April 22 attack took place in Baisaran Valley, where four armed terrorists reportedly asked tourists their religion and then shot Hindu men at point-blank range. Twenty-five tourists and one local were killed, while sixteen others were seriously injured.

The attack sparked a major military escalation between India and Pakistan. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, a series of precision airstrikes targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Nine launchpads were reportedly destroyed and over 100 terrorists killed in the operation.

India followed up with strikes targeting Pakistani military infrastructure, including Noor Khan air base in Rawalpindi. In response, Pakistan carried out multiple ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and international borders in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Advertisement

Tensions deescalated after the Pakistani DGMO requested a ceasefire, which both sides agreed to on May 10. However, India warned that any further misadventure would provoke an even stronger response.