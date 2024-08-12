Puja Khedkar row: Delhi HC grants protection from arrest to controversial ex-trainee IAS officer till August 21

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted protection to controversial former IAS trainee Puja Khedkar till August 21, the date of next hearing in the matter. The High Court was hearing Khedkar's plea against the district court's decision that denied her bail.

Puja Khedkar, the controversial 2023 Maharashtra batch IAS trainee, has been accused of presenting false facts in her application to the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) in 2022. The court said that the court is of the opinion that Khedkar cannot be arrested till the next date.

The matter was being heard by a bench led by Justice Subramium Prasad. The Justice Prasad-led bench issued notices to Delhi Police as well as the UPSC on Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea and asked them to file their responses.

"In the facts of the present case, the court is of the opinion that the petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing," Justice Prasad was quoted as saying by newswire PTI.

Senior Advocate Naresh Kaushik, representing the UPSC, argued that Khedkar's entry into the IAS highlights her manipulative nature. He added that the controversial IAS probationer's entry into the IAS warrants her custodial interrogation.

The UPSC's FIR against Khedkar alleged that she faked her identity to get additional attempts in the civil services exam. Khedkar's legal team, on the other hand, argued that she should be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Moreover, the Delhi Police initiated a probe, collected documents and evidence. They were expected to send a notice to Puja Khedkar to join the probe. Her legal team also said that withholding information regarding the number of attempts was a matter of inquiry.

She approached the High Court saying that she faces "immediate threat of arrest". She was accused of availing UPSC attempts beyond the permissible limit by presenting a fake identity.

Her attempts to falsify her identity include changing her name, her father's and mother's names, her photograph, signature, email ID, mobile number and address. Khedkar grabbed the national headlines for seeking special privileges from the Collector's office that a probation officer isn't entitled to.

Following Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase's letter to the Chief Secretary, Khedkar was transferred from Pune to Washim to complete her training. The UPSC on July 31 cancelled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams.

Delhi sessions court on August 1 denied anticipatory bail to Puja Khedkar, saying there are serious allegations against her for which a "thorough investigation" is required.