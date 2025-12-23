HCL Tech shares in focus as firm to acquire Belgian start-up Wobby

HCL Technologies Ltd, through its software division HCL Software, has announced its intent to acquire Wobby, a Belgian startup based in Antwerp specialising in AI data analyst 'agents' for data warehouses. The acquisition aims to accelerate clients’ value realisation from generative AI by expanding AI data analyst capabilities. Wobby’s technology enables users to query complex datasets using a natural language interface, providing instant actionable insights. The deal is expected to close by February 2026.

Shares of HCL Technologies ended the day at ₹1,670 on the BSE on December 22.

Wobby’s proprietary semantic layer and agentic architecture are designed to interpret business context, automate workflows, and deliver analytical output at scale. HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division, Actian, has experienced growing demand for its metadata management, data catalogue, and governance solutions, with strong enterprise growth over five years.

The integration of agentic AI data analyst capabilities is expected to strengthen Actian’s knowledge graph functionalities. Marc Poeer, CEO of Actian and Portfolio General Manager of HCLSoftware’s Data & AI division, stated: “Customers want self-service analytics with AI-driven insights that they can trust. With Wobby, Actian provides LLM-powered natural-language analytics on a unified, governed semantic layer, enabling self-service analytics that deliver context-rich, accurate insights and a foundation for scaling GenAI initiatives with confidence.”

Amra Dorjbayar, CEO and Co-Founder of Wobby, commented: “Wobby is reinventing how teams do business intelligence by building AI agents that not only answer questions, but also are evolving toward proactive analytics by sharing automated insights. Combining Wobby’s capabilities with Actian data intelligence platform will offer customers a differentiated approach to data management.”

As HCL Technologies continues to advance its enterprise data management solutions through acquisitions, the focus remains on expanding AI capabilities and meeting enterprise demand for enhanced self-service analytics.