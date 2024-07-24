Puja Khedkar's phones switched off, IAS probationer fails to appear at Mussoorie Academy

Puja Khedkar, the controversial trainee IAS officer from Maharashtra, failed to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) even as the deadline is over. Soon after her selection was questioned, Khedkar's training in Maharashtra was put on hold.

She was ordered to present herself at the IAS training academy for further action on July 23. At present, the probationary IAS officer has switched off her phones. Meanwhile, Pune Collector's Office has ordered a probe into allegations of getting disability certificates in a fraudulent manner against Khedkar, India Today reported.

The order came after Divyang Kalyan Commissionerate wrote a letter seeking an inquiry against the controversial IAS trainee and the concerned doctor who gave her a false disability certificate.

The Commissionerate also sought necessary action against Puja Khedkar as per the rules prescribed in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. It also directed that a case be registered against Khedkar for getting false disability certificates to become an IAS officer.

Moreover, the Centre has also asked the Pune Police to furnish details on the exact marital status of Puja Khedkar's parents -- father Dilip Khedkar and mother Manorama Khedkar. The cops have been asked to ascertain whether Puja Khedkar's parents were divorced or not.

The trainee IAS officer is accused of availing the OBC non-creamy layer quota in the UPSC fraudulently by claiming that her parents are separated and that she lives with her mother. During her mock interview, she said that her family's annual was 'zero' despite the fact that her father is a former civil servant.

When questioned on the annual income point, Khedkar replied that her parents are separated and she was living with her mother. As per the rules, OBC non-creamy layer quota is only for those candidates whose family's annual income is below Rs 8 lakh per annum.