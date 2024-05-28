Pune Porsche Accident case: Grandfather and Father of teen to remain in police custody until May 31

Pune Porsche accident: The father and grandfather of the young suspect in the Porsche accident have been placed in police detention until May 31; this was decided by the Pune district court on Tuesday.

The grandfather of the teen implicated in the Porsche crash case was placed under police detention till May 28 by a Pune court earlier on Saturday. The juvenile's grandfather and father, who are currently in judicial prison, allegedly gave money and presents to their family driver in exchange for accepting responsibility for the accident, according to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar. They made threats against the driver as well.

The teen's father, real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, and his grandpa were charged under IPC sections 368 (illegally concealing information) and 365 (kidnapping with purpose to covertly and wrongfully imprison a person).

Meanwhile, Dr Ajay Taware, head of the Sassoon Hospital's Forensic Medicine department, Dr Shrihari Halnor, the chief medical officer, and the staffer Atul Ghatkamble who works under Dr Taware, have been arrested by the Pune Police and have been remaded in police custody till May 30.

The doctors, the Pune Police alleged, threw away the blood samples of the juvenile driver into a dustbin and replaced it with another person’s samples that showed no traces of alcohol. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said at a press conference on Monday that the minor’s father called up the doctor and offered him allurements to replace the blood samples.

As the replaced blood samples had no traces of alcohol, the reports provided by the hospital came out clean. However, the entire manipulation came into light after blood samples of the juvenile was also sent to another hospital that showed traces of alcohol.

Now a probe is underway to ascertain whose blood samples were collected to replace that of the juvenile.

Early on May 19, in the Kalyani Nagar neighbourhood of Pune city, two IT workers were killed when their motorbike was struck by a speeding Porsche that was reportedly being driven by the young child. According to the authorities, the teen was intoxicated when the collision happened. The Juvenile Justice Board, who had requested that the teenager compose an essay about car accidents, granted the minor bail. But after much indignation and an investigation by the police, the young person was placed in an observation home until June 5.