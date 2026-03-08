Punjab Budget 2026 27: ₹2.60 l̥akh crore outlay, ₹1500 ṁonthly aid scheme announced

The Punjab government on Sunday presented its Budget for 2026 27 with an outlay of Rs 2,60,437 crore, announcing a new monthly financial assistance scheme under which women will receive Rs 1,000 and women from the Dalit community will receive Rs 1,500.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said every promise made to the people of Punjab has been fulfilled while presenting what he described as the government’s fifth and final Budget before the state heads to polls early next year. The Budget, he said, marks a significant milestone in the government’s tenure.

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Describing the document as a tribute to the mothers and daughters of Punjab, Cheema said it recognises their strength and contribution to society. He termed the presentation a defining moment in the government’s governance journey, asserting that the administration has worked with intent and determination since coming to power in March 2022.

When the people voted for change, they rejected hollow politics and demanded honesty, resolve and decisive action, he said, adding that the government’s vision of a Rangla Punjab was rooted in this commitment.

Acknowledging the resilience shown during last year’s floods, the Finance Minister said citizens displayed unity and compassion while rebuilding their lives despite widespread damage to homes and livelihoods.

Cheema said the government under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has ensured that guarantees made to the people have translated into structured policy interventions backed by budgetary support and institutional reforms. He described the Budget as Saari Guarantiyan Puri Karan Wala Budget, claiming that the administration has fulfilled its commitments with measurable outcomes.

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On the economic front, he said Punjab’s economy has shown resilience and stability. For 2026 27, the Gross State Domestic Product is projected at Rs 9,80,635 crore with an expected growth rate of 10 per cent.

The effective revenue deficit is estimated at 2.06 per cent of GSDP, while the fiscal deficit stands at 4.08 per cent. Cheema said the figures reflect the government’s effort to balance fiscal discipline with continued emphasis on growth and welfare.