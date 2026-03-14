Advance tax last instalment due on March 15, 2026: Can you pay tax on a Sunday?

The deadline for paying the fourth and final instalment of advance tax for the financial year 2025–26 is approaching, with taxpayers required to clear their remaining tax liability by 15 March 2026. Since the due date falls on a Sunday, taxpayers can still make the payment online, as the income tax portal remains operational round the clock, tax experts said.

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Advance tax is a system under India’s income tax framework that requires taxpayers to pay estimated tax in instalments during the financial year instead of paying the entire amount at the time of filing the income tax return. It becomes mandatory when the total tax liability is ₹10,000 or more after adjusting for TDS, TCS, and available tax credits.

Kinjal Bhuta, CA and Advocate and Treasurer of the Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society (BCAS), said advance tax can be paid even on holidays.

“Advance tax payments are made electronically through the income tax portal, which is available round the clock. Therefore, taxpayers can make advance tax payments even on Sundays or public holidays without any issue. In case for some reason you are unable to pay online, you can approach any bank on Saturday and make offline payment at the counter by generating a challan. One can then pay within 15 days from challan generation or 31 March, whichever is earlier,” she said.

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Applies to salaried individuals as well

Bhuta clarified that advance tax is not limited to businesses or professionals and may also apply to salaried individuals if they have additional income.

“Yes, advance tax is not restricted to businesses or professionals. Salaried individuals may also be liable to pay advance tax if their total tax liability exceeds ₹10,000 and the tax is not fully covered by TDS. This commonly arises where the taxpayer has additional income such as capital gains, rental income, or substantial interest income,” she said.

In such cases, the taxpayer must estimate the tax payable on these incomes and pay advance tax accordingly.

Important for freelancers and professionals

The last instalment is particularly important for freelancers and professionals, as most of the tax liability is expected to be paid by 15 March.

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“For freelancers and professionals, the 15 March instalment is significant because by this date they are expected to pay almost the entire advance tax for the financial year. For those opting for presumptive taxation, other instalments are relaxed and the entire advance tax is payable by 15 March,” Bhuta said.

She added that the TDS threshold for professionals under Section 194J has been increased from ₹30,000 to ₹50,000 from April 1, 2025, which means many professionals may have lower TDS deductions and higher advance tax liability.

Senior citizens get relief

Senior citizens without business income are not required to pay advance tax. “Senior citizens who do not have income from business or profession are not required to pay advance tax, even if they earn interest, dividend, or fixed deposit income. In such cases, tax can be paid at the time of filing the return,” Bhuta said.

Interest applies if deadline missed

Missing the deadline does not attract a penalty but may result in interest.

“If the required advance tax is not paid within the prescribed instalments, interest may be charged under Sections 234B and 234C of the Income-tax Act. Taxpayers should review their income before the end of the financial year to minimise interest liability,” she said.

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Bhuta advised taxpayers to review all income sources, check Form 26AS and the Annual Information Statement, and ensure the correct assessment year and challan details are selected before making the final advance tax payment.