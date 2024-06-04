Puri Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Sambit Patra gains voters' confidence registers win with 1,04,709 votes

It's saffron surge in Odisha. As per trends available so far, the BJP won 20 seats while the Congress bagged 1 seat.

In the assembly election the saffron party won 78 setas out of the 147 seats, while Naveen Patnaik-led BJD secured 51 seats. Congress won 14 seats and CPI(M) got 1 seat. Three independents were also victorious.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra wrestled control of the Puri constituency from Arup Mohan Patnaik of BJD. Sambit Patra won by a margin 1,04,709 votes.

The key candidates in fray from the Puri Lok Sabha constituency were Sambit Patra (BJP), Arup Mohan Patnaik (BJD) and Jayanarayan Pattanayak (INC).

The Puri Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 21 parliamentary constituencies in Odisha. It comprises parts of Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts.

The constituency has the following assembly segments under it: Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Chilika, Ranpur and Nayagarh.

It is to be noted that the Puri Assembly constituency is a part of the larger Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

Jayanta Kumar Sarangi emerged victorious for the BJP in 2019, defeating Maheswar Mohanty of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) by a slim margin of 4,008 votes. In the concurrent Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Pinaki Misra from the BJD clinched the Puri Lok Sabha (MP) Seat, triumphing over BJP’s Sambit Patra with a margin of 11,714 votes.

Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Pinaki Mishra of the BJD emerged victorious with 523,161 votes, maintaining the party's grip on the constituency. The Congress candidate, Suchitra Mohanty, secured the second position with 289,800 votes, highlighting the competition between the two major parties in the region.

The voter turnout in 2019 and 2014 was recorded at 72.72 percent and 74 percent, respectively.

Top contenders

The BJP was confident it could win the prestigious Puri Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. Puri is one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus and houses Sri Jagannath – who is the life and soul of Odisha.

BJP gave its best shot and tried to defeat BJD in the previous general election as well. However, it fell short and its candidate, its spokesperson Sambit Patra was defeated by a margin of about 11,000 votes by BJD’s Pinaki Mishra.

The key contenders this time are Sambit Patra (BJP), Jay Narayan Patnaik (Congress) and Arup Patnaik (BJD).

Demographic composition

There are 15,62,331 voters in the constituency of which SC voters constitute 16.8 percent, while ST voters are 2.7 percent. The religious demography for the constituency stands at 96.9 percent for Hindus and 2.6 percent for Muslims.