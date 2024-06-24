'Pursue Rahul, Priyanka to pay a visit': Nadda blasts INDIA bloc over 'stoic silence' on hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu

Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda has slammed the INDIA bloc over its "stoic silence" on the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi. In a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Nadda said that he was shocked that when such a huge disaster had taken place, "the Congress party led by you has maintained a stoic silence on this".

"At this juncture, the BJP and the entire nation indeed demand that you press upon the DMK-INDI Alliance Tamil Nadu government to go for a CBI probe and ensure the immediate removal of Muthuswamy as minister," he said in a 4-page letter.

Nadda said that the ghastly images of burning funeral pyres from Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi in the aftermath of the worst-ever spurious liquor consumption tragedy - which has left 56 people dead and 159 persons hospitalised - has shaken the conscience of the entire nation.

"Kharge ji, the tragedy in Kallakurichi is entirely a man-made disaster and perhaps if the deep nexus between the ruling DMK-INDI Alliance dispensation and illicit liquor mafia did not exist, today 56 lives could have been saved," the union minister said.

The BJP chief also slammed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for not speaking up on the issue so far. "We also urge you to pursue Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, to either pay a visit to the victim's families or atleast muster the courage to raise their voices on this issue rather than maintaining a defeaning selective, hypocritical silence," he said.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda wrote a letter to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding the deaths due to illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu



"I was shocked that when such a huge disaster has taken place, the Congress party led by you has maintained a… pic.twitter.com/8ZsJBzagBz — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

Nadda also invited Kharge to join the BJP leaders for a black band protest against this "state-sponsored disaster" in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Prerna Sthal within Parliament precincts.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has been demanding the state government headed by MK Stalin to hand over the probe to the CBI.

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan said that her party does not trust the CB-CID team formed by the Tamil Nadu government to probe the case. "We need a CBI investigation. There are many people whose eyes are affected and they are still in the hospital. When BJP workers tried to protest against the incident, the government did not give permission," she said.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu BJP's senior leaders met Governor RN Ravi, and sought the resignation of the Prohibition Minister, "whose complacency led to the death of over 60 people in Kallakurichi". The BJP demanded the case be transferred to the CBI.

