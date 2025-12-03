Putin’s India visit: PM Modi’s private dinner, President Murmu’s banquet, labour mobility deal, discounts on oil on agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in India on December 4 for a two-day state visit, which is his first official trip to the country since the Ukraine conflict began. The visit would begin with a private dinner at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Kalyan Marg residence, a reciprocal gesture following Modi's Moscow visit in July 2024.

The itinerary also includes a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan, a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu, and bilateral discussions aimed at furthering cooperation across multiple sectors. The visit is aimed to foster closer economic, defence and diplomatic ties as both countries look to strengthen their longstanding partnership.

On December 5, after the ceremonial reception, bilateral talks between Modi and Putin are scheduled at Hyderabad House, as per a report in The Indian Express. The leaders will also address business representatives from both countries at Bharat Mandapam. The launch of Russia Today’s India operations is set to take place, marking the Russian media outlet’s formal entry with a 100-member bureau.

"The current international and regional issues will also feature prominently in the talks with the Indian delegation led by Prime Minister Modi,” said The Kremlin adding that Putin’s trip would work as a platform to review the full spectrum of the strategic partnership.

A major item on the agenda is the finalisation of a labour mobility agreement to enable Indian skilled and semi-skilled professionals to work in Russia’s construction, healthcare and hospitality sectors. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the document is in its final stages. This is part of a broader effort to increase exchanges of people and skills, further strengthening bilateral ties.

Trade and economic cooperation are also under focus, with ongoing negotiations for a potential free-trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union. Both sides will discuss ways to boost two-way trade using local currencies and address the rising trade deficit.

Russia has offered India additional discounts on crude oil, following a recent decline in Indian imports due to new US sanctions on Russian producers. The energy partnership is expected to feature prominently in the talks.

Defence cooperation will be reviewed, including India's ongoing procurement of S-400 air defence missile systems. Three squadrons have been delivered, and two more are expected by the middle of next year. Discussions may also cover India's possible interest in Su-57 fighter jets and the process for securing the safe return of Indian nationals serving in the Russian military.

Nuclear collaboration is another item on the agenda, with both nations set to discuss the sharing of small modular reactor technology, completion of existing nuclear plants, and the development of new trade corridors and sea routes.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar added, "A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion in various fields. We look forward to their finalisation in the coming days." The Kremlin also confirmed that both sides are expected to adopt a joint statement and sign a "wide range of interdepartmental and business agreements" after the talks.

