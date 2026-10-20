Quote of the Day by Anant Ambani: 'My grandfather said, 'Dare to dream', so I dreamt and made it a reality'

Who is Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani is an Indian businessman and the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani. He serves as an Executive Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), contributing to the conglomerate’s business operations and strategic initiatives.

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Born on April 10, 1995, Anant is part of the next generation of the Ambani family, which has played a significant role in shaping India’s corporate landscape. He graduated from Brown University in the United States and has taken on responsibilities within the Reliance Group, particularly in areas linked to new energy, sustainability and business transformation.

Apart from his corporate responsibilities, Anant is widely associated with Vantara, a wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation initiative in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The project reflects his interest in animal welfare and biodiversity conservation.

When was this quote said by Anant Ambani?

Anant Ambani said this on March 1, 2024. He delivered the line during a heartfelt, emotional speech on the first evening of his three-day pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

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Addressing a gathering of global tech leaders, celebrities, and family members, he used the moment to formally introduce his passion project, the Vantara animal sanctuary, to the world.

What does this quote mean?

This quote signifies that grand visions only hold true power when backed by unwavering action and personal dedication. By invoking his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani's famous belief, Anant Ambani emphasises that having audacious dreams is merely the starting point; the real test lies in the grit, discipline, and effort required to bring them to life.

In the context of his work with Vantara, the statement reflects generational legacy, showing that he did not simply inherit an inspiring philosophy, but actively honoured it by turning an idealistic, compassionate vision for animal welfare into a tangible, world-scale reality.