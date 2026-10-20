Sona BLW, Solar Industries, Oracle, Aurobindo Pharma, CG Power: Midcap performers of 2026, price targets and more 

Sensex is down 13% and Nifty has lost 12.46% this year.

Here's a look at the top five stocks in the midcap space that have defied correction in 2026.

Sona BLW Precision: Elara Capital has a buy rating on the stock with a buy call. It has a target price of Rs 919 on the stock. Global investment bank has a buy call on the stock with a targte price of Rs 814. The stock has risen 67% in 2026.

YES Securities has an add call on the stock with a target price of Rs 832.

It expects Q2 Revenue to grow by 20.6% YoY (+5.5 QoQ) at Rs 1370 crore (including railway business). The brokerage expects base business revenues to decline both YoY/QoQ led by lower offtake in the US and EUR. Due to cost inflation, weak mix and higher operating expenses, EBITDA margins are expected to fall 280bp YoY (-40bp QoQ) at 22.1%. Adjusted pofit after tax to grow by 7.1% YoY (3% QoQ) at Rs 184 crore.

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Sona BLW Precision stock ended 0.80% lower at Rs 792.40 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 49,459 crore.

The company is a key player in the global electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, designing and manufacturing mission-critical automotive systems and components for both electrified and conventional powertrains.

Solar Industries:

Shares of defence firm Solar Industries ended 1.49% lower at Rs 19780 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.78 lakh crore. The stock has gained 62% in 2026.

PL Capital has a buy call with a target price of Rs 23,124 on the stock. The valuation is based on a price-to-earnings multiple of 62x Sep’28E, with an implied EV/EBITDA of 34x Sep’28E.

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MOFSL has a price target of Rs 23,000 with a buy call on the stock.

Jefferies has a target price of Rs 28,160 on the defence firm citing its expanding defence business that includes ammunition, explosives, rockets and drones.

"We believe company’s defence business expansion from 27 per cent to 40 per cent of sales should drive 31% earnings CAGR over FY26-30E, " it said.

The company began as an explosive trading business before moving into manufacturing through the establishment of its subsidiary, Economic Explosives. Originally incorporated as Solar Explosives Ltd, it was renamed Solar Industries India Ltd in February 2009, reflecting its shift into a full-stack industrial and defence energetics provider.

Oracle Financial Services

The software products stock ended 1.42% lower at Rs 10,195 on Monday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 88,808 crore. It has gained 33% this year.

Choice Equities has a price target of Rs 11,750 on the stock. The brokerage's FY26–29E Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR estimates stand at 12.6%/17.1%/18.1%

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. (OFSS) is a global technology solutions provider dedicated to the financial services industry. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services that facilitate transaction processing and compliance for retail, corporate, and investment banking, as well as treasury operations and data warehousing.

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Aurobindo Pharma

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma have gained 35% this year. The pharma stock closed at Rs 1615, down 2.71% in the previous session.

JM Financial has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1893.

UBS has a target of Rs 1800 with a neutral call. The brokerage cited improving growth profile and broader growth behind its stance. However, risk-reward appears balanced. The firm clocked revenue and EBITDA CAGRs of 13%/14% over FY26-29E.

CG Power

Shares of CG Power have gained 34% this year. The power sector stock closed at Rs 854.10, up 1% in the previous session.

Brokerage Nuvama has a ‘BUY’ call on the stock with a revised TP of Rs 1,000. The brokerage cut FY27E EPS by 4%, but stayed positive on robust power, exports and OSAT growth; trades at 87x/59x FY27E/28E EPS.

Nomura has upped its target for CG Power to Rs 1,100 from 1,050 earlier. Nomura said CG Power's entire transformer capacity has been dedicated towards meeting the healthy domestic demand.