Jio Platforms IPO: From 14th spot to telecom leader, how Jio transformed India’s digital landscape

From unreliable internet to a digital platform

Recalling Jio’s origins, Isha Ambani said her frustrating experience with unreliable internet as a student prompted the question: “Why should India be left behind?” The response was to build a digital technology platform company from scratch, shaping Jio’s entry and long-term ambition.

Akash Ambani, Managing Director of Jio Platforms, told a recent media conference that data cost about Rs 228 per GB when Jio entered the market. Jio now charges about Rs 4.90 per GB, while its customers consume an average of 43.7 GB a month. The company has backed its expansion with sustained investment, innovation and a focus on customer experience.



Leadership in mobile and broadband

India’s telecom market has consolidated from 14 operators to four major players. As of 30 June 2026, Jio had 53.33 crore customers, including 28.49 crore 5G users. It held about 50 per cent of the wireless broadband subscriber market and carried more than 60 per cent of India’s wireless data traffic.

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In fixed broadband, Jio had 2.71 crore customers and a 42.60 per cent market share in FY2026, against Bharti Airtel’s 22.71 per cent. It also held 77.49 per cent of the 5G- and UBR-based fixed wireless access segment.



In-house technology and global plans

Jio has developed an end-to-end technology stack covering its 4G and 5G core, network software, operating systems, devices and digital applications. By 30 June 2026, it had filed 7,220 patent applications in areas including 4G, 5G, 6G, cloud-native networks and AI-driven automation.

The company plans to offer this technology to operators in developed and developing countries as an end-to-end managed-services partner rather than only selling hardware or software. Akash Ambani said Jio saw “a huge market opportunity all across the world, including the developed and developing nations”.



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IPO details and investor demand

Jio Platforms’ IPO comprises 27 crore fresh shares priced at Rs 1,065-1,119 each. It opens on 21 October and closes on 23 October 2026, with listing expected on 28 October. The Rs 30,213-crore issue implies a post-issue market capitalisation of Rs 10.30 lakh crore.

Of the proceeds, Rs 27,500 crore will be used to prepay or repay Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited’s borrowings, with the balance allocated to general corporate purposes. The Rs 8,110-crore anchor book reportedly received institutional bids of about Rs 2.5 lakh crore, more than 30 times the amount offered. It was reported as the first Indian IPO with anchor bids exceeding that figure, drawing global asset managers, sovereign wealth funds, domestic mutual funds and insurers.

Several brokerages have recommended subscribing, citing Jio’s leadership, earnings growth and opportunities across broadband, enterprise services, AI and global markets. These assessments do not guarantee returns. The IPO marks Jio’s next phase after its expansion from a late telecom entrant into a technology platform with mobile, broadband and international ambitions.