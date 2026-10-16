Quote of the Day by Dhirubhai Ambani: 'Secret of my success was to have ambition and know minds of men'

Who was Dhirubhai Ambani?

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Dhirubhai Ambani (December 28, 1932-July 6, 2002) was an Indian industrialist who was the founder of Reliance Industries, a giant petrochemicals, communications, power, and textiles conglomerate that was the biggest exporter in India and the first privately-owned Indian company in the Fortune 500.

It was under Dhirubhai’s visionary leadership that the Reliance Group emerged as the largest business conglomerate in India and carved out a distinct place for itself in the global arena of corporate giants.

Dhirubhai Ambani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, posthumously in 2016.

When was this quote said by Dhirubhai Ambani?

Dhirubhai Ambani famously shared this reflection during one of his corporate speeches while addressing his peers and shareholders.

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When he famously convinced millions of ordinary, small-town Indian citizens to trust him and invest in Reliance shares, demonstrating his unparalleled knack for reading the "minds of men".

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that true success requires a combination of bold, limitless vision and a deep understanding of human psychology. Having ambition means refusing to accept ordinary boundaries, daring to dream bigger than others think possible, and maintaining the drive to execute those ideas.

However, ambition alone is not enough; it must be paired with the ability to "know the minds of men," which involves reading people's motivations, building genuine trust, and understanding what drives employees, customers, and partners.