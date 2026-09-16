Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy : 'Nobody is bothered about an institution more than its alumni'

Who is Narayana Murthy

N R Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman, software engineer, and the iconic co-founder of Infosys, one of India's largest multinational information technology companies. Often hailed as the "Father of the Indian IT sector," he played a pivotal role in pioneering India's global outsourcing model and putting the country on the international technology map.

Advertisement

In 1981, Murthy co-founded Infosys along with six other software professionals with an initial capital investment of just ₹10,000 (roughly $250 at the time), which was famously borrowed from his wife, Sudha Murty. Under his leadership, Infosys became the first Indian-registered company to list on the NASDAQ exchange in 1999, setting a benchmark for financial transparency and corporate governance in India.

Beyond business, Murthy is known for advocating corporate social responsibility and practising a relatively modest personal lifestyle despite his immense wealth. Through the Infosys Foundation and private family foundations, he heavily funds initiatives in rural development, education, healthcare, and arts and culture across India.

When was this quote said by Narayana Murthy?

N. R. Narayana Murthy said this on October 3, 2011, while addressing the PAN IIT Global Conference in New York.

Advertisement

He was speaking to a massive global gathering of former students from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

What does this quote mean?

This quote means that former students, known as alumni, hold the deepest care and concern for the future of their school or college. Because they spent their formative years there, their personal memories, friendships, and professional success are permanently tied to the school's reputation.

When an entire organization prioritizes character and ethics over short-term profits, it builds enduring institutional trust, safeguards its reputation against corporate scandals, and ensures steady growth that can survive changing economic landscapes.

If the institution does well, the value of its degree goes up; if the institution struggles, it reflects poorly on them too.