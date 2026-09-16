Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 to launch in October: Check launch date, expected features, and more

Although Samsung has not confirmed the launch date, it had previously said that the Galaxy Tab S12 series would arrive in the second half of 2026. The lineup is expected to include three models, with an Ultra variant at the top.

Galaxy Tab S12 series could launch on October 7

According to reports, Samsung could introduce the Galaxy Tab S12 series in select global markets on October 7. The date is based on an image posted by Evan Blass on X showing part of a Samsung tablet alongside the date. The device appears to resemble the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, however, Samsung has not confirmed the product or launch timeline shown in the image.

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The upcoming lineup is expected to include the Galaxy Tab S12, Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra, with the Ultra positioned as the flagship. Recent CAD renders of the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Tab S12 Ultra suggest that Samsung could retain much of the previous generation’s design instead of introducing a major visual overhaul, as per 9to5 Google reports.

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features to expect

According to media reports, the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is expected to feature a flat display with a waterdrop-style notch that could house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet has appeared in black and silver colour options and is expected to support the S Pen stylus. It could also feature a dual rear-camera setup with an LED flash.

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Samsung may also have other products lined up around the same period. The company has teased its Android XR glasses for a fall debut, while reports have also pointed to the Galaxy Buds On and a new Galaxy SmartTag. It remains unclear whether these products will be unveiled at a full Unpacked event or through another launch format.

For now, October 7 remains a reported launch date and is not officially confirmed by Samsung.