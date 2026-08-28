India, China agree to advance boundary delimitation talks, prevent LAC miscalculation

The decisions were among eight points of consensus reached during the 25th round of talks between National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on August 25, according to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

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The two sides also agreed to hold the next round of the Special Representatives talks in India in 2027.

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New Channels For Border Communication

Under the agreement, two additional meeting points will be created for General Level Mechanism/Senior Highest Military Commander meetings.

India and China will also establish two additional military hotline channels in the eastern and middle sectors of the border.

The two sides agreed that situations on the ground would be handled promptly through existing diplomatic and military channels, including the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination, local commander-level meetings, and other agreed mechanisms.

The aim is to resolve outstanding issues and prevent "misunderstanding and miscalculation" along the Line of Actual Control.

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Push For Boundary Settlement

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border and creating conditions for the steady development of bilateral ties.

They also agreed to advance negotiations for a framework to settle the boundary dispute based on the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles and subsequent consensus reached during Special Representatives talks.

"The Expert Group on Boundary Delimitation and Working Group on Border Management under the WMCC would respectively advance discussions on an Early and Substantial Harvest of boundary delimitation and Border Management," the Chinese side said, adding that the first task for both these groups would be to agree on their respective Terms of Reference.

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Trade, Pilgrimage And Rivers

India and China also noted progress in trans-border cooperation.

The Indian side appreciated China's efforts to increase the number of batches of Indian pilgrims allowed to visit Mount Gang Renpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Both sides welcomed the reopening of three designated border trading points and agreed to strengthen cooperation in border trade, pilgrimage, and other areas.

The countries also agreed to hold the next meeting of the Expert-Level Mechanism on trans-border rivers in September. They will continue discussions on hydrological data sharing and the renewal of relevant memorandums of understanding.

Doval-Wang Meet Comes After 2024 Understanding

The Special Representatives mechanism was established in 2003 to work toward a framework for resolving the 3,488-km India-China boundary dispute.

Doval and Wang have now met for the third time since India and China reached an understanding in October 2024 to end the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.