'This man deserves a raise!': How a Bengaluru auto driver's helping act won hearts

For the next 10 to 15 minutes, Tanzeem matched the stranded rider's pace along the busy street. Balancing his autorickshaw with one hand, he used his foot and extra grip to help push her broken two-wheeler forward, refusing to leave her side until they safely reached a spot where she could get mechanical help.

Saraf captured a short video of the moment and posted it on Instagram, tagging Uber India to highlight Tanzeem’s selfless effort.

“Turns out her scooty had broken down and for the next 10 to 15 minutes this man kept driving his auto while helping her move the scooty doing everything he could pushing it with his foot and holding it wherever he could,” Saraf wrote in her post.

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“He stayed with her until they reached a place where she could get some help. I could only record a small part because I was honestly just in the moment and couldn't keep holding my camera,” she added.

Tagging the ride-hailing platform, she added, “Uber India, this man deserves a raise! If you need any more details please reach out to me and I'll share everything I have.”

The clip quickly resonated across social media, drawing widespread appreciation for Tanzeem's willingness to help a stranger without expecting anything in return.

“That's my Bengaluru for you, love my city! Love my people, we are the most warm, helpful and kind!!” wrote one user.

Another commenter reflected on their initial reaction to the video: “The first thought that came to my mind is, he's harrassing the girl. How our mindset is nowadays. Hats off to him.”

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“Seeing a human show humanity has become such a luxury these days. Wish to see more kind people,” a third viewer commented.

For many online, the quiet rescue served as a gentle reminder of the everyday generosity that often goes unnoticed on city streets.

“I think we need to post more good stuff to restore people's faith in humanity and possibly inspire others too,” another user noted. “We are quick to judge and post negative experiences with far more ease and effort and hardly give any due credit for the positivity.”