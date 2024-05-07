Radhika Khera joins BJP day after 'abused in Congress office' claim

Radhika Khera, the former National Media Coordinator of the Congress, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Before joining the BJP, Radhika Khera made sensational allegations against Chhattisgarh Congress media chairman Sushil Anand Shukla.

#WATCH | Former Congress National Media Coordinator, Radhika Khera joins BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi pic.twitter.com/ZnYeVvtFAA Related Articles — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024

In a press conference on Monday, Khera talked at length about the alleged abuse she had to endure at the Congress' Chhattisgarh office and how leaders like Bhupesh Baghel, Sachin Pilot and Jairam Ramesh did not come to her rescue despite repeated calls.

As per a PTI report, an argument took place between Khera and Sushil Anand Shukla on April 30 in the party office over senior leader Pawan Khera's visit scheduled on April 31. She also claimed that Sushil Anand Shukla allegedly offered her alcohol when Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was in Chhattisgarh.

"During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress- Sushil Anand Shukla offered me alcohol and he along with 5-6 party workers used to knock on the door of my room in inebriated condition. I informed Sachin Pilot, and Jairam Ramesh but nothing happened," Radhika Khera said.

The former Congress national media coordinator claimed during her detailed press conference that on April 30, Chhattisgarh Congress media chief Sushil Anand Shukla started misbehaving with and abusing her when he went to talk to him.

"I also shouted and told people to go down and call the General Secretary but no one moved. Then when I took out my phone and said that I am recording you, Sushil Anand Shukla made a gesture and two more people in that room closed the door from inside," she said.

Radhika Khera further alleged that the room remained locked for around a minute and she was abused. She all the three men came towards her and no one opened the door even as she kept screaming.

"I pushed the door very hard and opened it and went to the room of the State General Secretary but he kept sitting with his shoes off. No one stood up, no one called that man, no one asked what happened," she recounted her ordeal.

During this presser, Khera mentioned that the Congress began to "hate her" when she visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with her family and posted pictures on social media. She said that she tried to get in touch with Sachin Pilot but his PA told her that Pilot was busy.

"His PA had a conversation with someone there and then he told me not to speak anything about the incident, this is election time...not to open my mouth. I again called him but was told he was busy."

Khera said that later, she called former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who did not not pick up his call. "Later, Bhupesh Baghel called me back and I told him that I wanted to leave politics but he asked me to leave Chhattisgarh and then I understood how all of this was just a conspiracy," she added.