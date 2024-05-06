Radhika Khera's sensational claims: 'Was offered alcohol, abused at party office; Bhupesh Baghel said leave Chhattisgarh'

Radhika Khera, who resigned from the Congress yesterday, on Monday made some sensational claims against Chhattisgarh Congress media chairman Sushil Anand Shukla. In a detailed press conference, Khera narrated what she went through in the state office and how no leaders like Bhupesh Baghel and Sachin Pilot came to her help despite repeated calls.

"During Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress - Sushil Anand Shukha offered me alcohol and he along with 5-6 party workers used to knock on the door of my room in inebriated condition. I informed Sachin Pilot, and Jairam Ramesh but nothing happened," Khera said.

The former Congress leader claimed that Shukla misbehaved with her and abused her at the state office on April 30. "On 30th April, when I went to talk to the media chairman of Chhattisgarh Congress - Sushil Anand Shukha, but he started misbehaving with me and abusing me. I screamed a lot. I also shouted and told people to go down and call the General Secretary but no one moved. Then when I took out my phone and said that I am recording you, Sushil Anand Shukla made a gesture and 2 more people in that room closed the door from inside."

"The room remained locked for about a minute and I was abused. All three men got up and came towards me. I kept screaming but no one tried to open the door. I pushed the door very hard and opened it and went to the room of the State General Secretary but he kept sitting with his shoes off. No one stood up, no one called that man, no one asked what happened," she said.

Khera, who was AICC's communication and media coordinator for Chhattisgarh, said after this incident, she called Sachin Pilot but he did not speak to her and his PA told her that Pilot was busy. "His PA had a conversation with someone there and then he told me not to speak anything about the incident, this is election time...not to open my mouth. I again called him but was told he was busy."

#WATCH | Delhi: On her resignation from the Congress party, Radhika Khera says "The first thing I did was that I called Sachin Pilot but he did not speak to me, his PA told me that Sachin Pilot was busy. His PA had a conversation with someone there and then he told me not to… https://t.co/nOtttODuAc pic.twitter.com/oeaUxnp8gO — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

"After this, I called Bhupesh Baghel. He did not pick up my call. Then, I called Pawan Khera, and Jairam Ramesh but none of them responded. Later, Bhupesh Baghel called me back and I told him that I wanted to leave politics but he asked me to leave Chhattisgarh and then I understood how all of this was just a conspiracy," she said.

Khera resigned from the party on Sunday, claiming that criticism over her visit to Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya led to the denial of justice to her in the incident that happened at the Chhattisgarh Congress office. She also claimed she didn't get justice even after repeatedly informing all the top leaders of the party.

An argument took place between Khera and Sushil Anand Shukla on April 30 in the party office in Raipur over the visit of senior leader Pawan Khera the next day, party sources told news agency PTI. A video purportedly of Khera had gone viral in which she claimed that she was insulted.