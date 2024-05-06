Acharya Pramod Krishnam's explosive claim: 'Rahul Gandhi said he will form commission to overturn Ram Mandir decision'

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday made an explosive claim that Rahul Gandhi had once said he would form a superpower commission to overturn the Ram Mandir decision.

"I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came and construction started, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress government is formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Sambal, Uttar Pradesh: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress govt is formed, they will form… pic.twitter.com/Qpgs91XPZT — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2024

Reacting to this statement, BJP's Smriti Irani said, "Today a horrifying truth of Rahul Gandhi has been presented before the country. The intention of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family is that if they get even a little power, they will overturn the decision of Ram Mandir."

Irani said this issue has been going on since morning but not a single clarification has come from the Gandhi family. "This is true and it is well known that the Gandhi family is against the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla and the temple. It is known to all that the Gandhi family also presented documents in the court questioning the existence of Ram Lalla."