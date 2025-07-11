Radhika Yadav murder case: Did music video with INAAM lead to father killing 25-yr-old tennis player at Gurugram home? Details here

A music video titled "Karwaan," featuring the late Radhika Yadav alongside artist INAAM, has resurfaced as a potential factor in the tragic murder of the national-level tennis player. Released under the LLF Records label and produced by Zeeshan Ahmad, the video shows Radhika in romantic scenes, which might have contributed to tensions with her father.

On Thursday, Radhika was fatally shot by her father, Deepak Yadav, at their Gurugram residence. The incident occurred in the upscale Sushant Lok area, where Radhika lived with her family. The murder has shocked the local community and the sports fraternity, raising questions about the underlying issues that led to this tragic event.

Radhika, who transitioned from a promising tennis career to aspiring as a social media influencer following an injury, was reportedly at odds with her father over her increasing online presence. Police sources indicate that Deepak disapproved of her Instagram activities and urged her to delete the content, which only escalated the familial discord.

The Gurugram police pointed out that the primary dispute stemmed from the tennis academy Radhika was managing. Her growing independence and financial success reportedly added strain to their relationship, with her father opposing her professional decisions. The music video’s emergence has added another dimension to the investigation.

According to police statements, Deepak's distress was further aggravated by societal pressures, as he faced taunts from villagers about living off his daughter's earnings. Deepak confessed to the police, citing these external pressures as a trigger for his actions.

The tragic event unfolded as Radhika was preparing meals in the kitchen. Deepak used a .32 bore licensed revolver, firing five shots, three of which hit Radhika in the back, resulting in her immediate death. This incident underscores the severe family tensions and societal pressures faced by Radhika.

Deepak Yadav, originally from Wazirabad, has been arrested following his confession. The shocking nature of the incident has prompted further investigation into the family's dynamics and the potential influence of Radhika's online activities and public appearances.

The release of the music video and Radhika's social media prominence have opened discussions about privacy, family dynamics, and societal expectations, shedding light on the complex factors that may have led to this tragic murder.