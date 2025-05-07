Rafale jets hit nine terror camps in Pakistan from Indian airspace under Operation Sindoor: Report

In a decisive military response to cross-border terrorism, India launched Operation Sindoor, a coordinated tri-service strike targeting nine terror camps deep inside Pakistani territory. The Indian Air Force deployed Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided munitions, striking high-value terror infrastructure without crossing into enemy airspace.

According to sources, the strikes were conducted from within Indian airspace, with the Indian Navy providing support from the sea, making it a rare joint sea-air operation. The Army, Air Force, and Navy worked together to execute precision attacks, and no Indian aircraft were lost in the operation.

Strategic hits across Pakistan

The nine targets included key terror hubs in Muzaffarabad, Muridke, Bahawalpur, Gulpur, Bhimber, Chak Amru, Bagh, Kotli, and Sialkot — locations long identified as launch pads for attacks in India. Intelligence agency RAW had been tracking these sites for weeks, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The main focus was on eliminating the top leadership of Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (Jem). LeT’s base in Muridke, near Lahore, is believed to have been struck hard — a site linked to Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. In Bahawalpur, sources say multiple strikes hit JeM's central facilities, including a location where Rauf Asghar recently held a meeting with Hamas commander Khalid Qayoumi, just days before the Pahalgam attack.

PM Modi monitored strikes in real-time

Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi monitored the entire operation from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval relaying updates. Doval is reported to have chaired over 15 meetings with defence and intelligence officials in preparation for the operation.

A formal government briefing is expected at 10:30 am today to provide further details.