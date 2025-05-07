Operation Sindoor: Domestic airlines have cancelled multiple flights from various cities due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Srinagar, Leh, Dhramshala, Amritsar airports have also been closed. The Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam where terrorists opened fire on civilians, mostly holidayers, at the Baisaran meadow, killing at least 26 people.

Delhi Airport also issued a statement that multiple flights have been impacted. "Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted at Delhi airport," it said.

Airlines took to social media to update travellers as they cancelled multiple flights in Northern India. IndiGo said their “flights to and from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Bikaner and Dharamshala are impacted by the current airspace restrictions”. It followed up with updates stating that flight operations in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Gwalior have also been impacted.

#TravelUpdate: The affected passengers can opt for a full refund or an alternate flight (as per availability) through https://t.co/Qu3bOTyk2z or via our 24/7 customer care helpline +91 (0)124 4983410/+91 (0)124 7101600. https://t.co/EK1LYbgSGL — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 7, 2025

Air India stated it has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot till 12 pm on May 7. “Two international flights en route to Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi,” it said.

In view of the prevailing situation, Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from the following stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May, pending further updates from authorities.… — Air India (@airindia) May 6, 2025

SpiceJet said airports in Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar have been closed until further notice, impacting all their departures, arrivals from these said airports. It also offered a full refund to its passengers. “The affected passengers can opt for a full refund or an alternate flight (as per availability) through http://changes.spicejet.com or via our 24/7 customer care helpline +91 (0)124 4983410/+91 (0)124 7101600,” it said.

Air India Express stated multiple flights in their network were impacted including to and from Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon.

OPERATION SINDOOR

In a decisive military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces launched missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir early Wednesday. The targets included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke, as well as training camps of Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation was named 'Operation Sindoor'.

The defence ministry stated that the strikes were focused, measured, and non-escalatory, ensuring no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitored the operation, which successfully hit all nine targets, including regions in PoK where terror camps have long existed.

Pakistan's military and political leaders called it an act of war. Its foreign ministry accused India of violating its sovereignty and warned of a potential response.

India has briefed several countries, including the US, UK, and Russia, about the operation, emphasising its commitment to holding those responsible for the Pahalgam attack accountable. The Indian military remains on high alert along the Pakistan frontier as the situation develops.