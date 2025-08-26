'Rahul Gandhi, Cong can only do KHATA KHAT LOOT': BJP after Telangana CM's 'no land left for poor' admission

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted significant challenges during his visit to Osmania University, emphasising the state's financial limitations and the importance of education as a transformative tool.

Reddy addressed the issue of land scarcity, stating, “Today, you cannot neglect education. I will tell you the real situation. I do not have land to distribute to the poor. Even if I wanted to make you rich, the coffers are empty. Land is not available."

After Reddy's admission, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to attack the Congress party and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

BJP spokesperson Pradip Bhandari wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that after Karnataka, Telangana is also facing the "bitter truth of Congress' 'Khata-Khat' guarantees collapsing under financial burden!". Citing Reddy's speech, he further said: "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party can only do KHATA KHAT LOOT, not govern!"

After Karnataka, now Telangana too is facing the bitter truth of Congress’ “Khata-Khat” guarantees collapsing under financial burden!



CM Revanth Reddy’s own admission : “Have no paisa, no land, no funds to give to people”



Rahul Gandhi & the Congress Party can only do KHATA… pic.twitter.com/D0LjgueHNl — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) August 25, 2025

BJP's Charu Pragya also accused the Congress of luring people with tall promises of the 'Khatakhat' scheme. "Congress lured people with tall promises of the “Khatakhat” scheme, claiming once in power they’d shower land and money on the poor. Today, their own CM Revanth Reddy admits coffers are empty, no land left. This is how Congress cheats by raising hopes, but all they deliver is a big zero," she wrote.

Congress lured people with tall promises of the “Khatakhat” scheme, claiming once in power they’d shower land and money on the poor. Today, their own CM Revanth Reddy admits coffers are empty, no land left. This is how Congress cheats by raising hopes, but all they deliver is a… pic.twitter.com/UzJnDhx7jd — Charu Pragya🇮🇳 (@CharuPragya) August 26, 2025

Despite these constraints, Reddy outlined a vision for Osmania University, aspiring to elevate it to the standards of Stanford and Oxford.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the university's historical significance, stating, "If there is no Osmania University, there will be no Telangana." He described Osmania University as the "nerve centre of social, cultural, and political movements" in the state.

In his efforts to revitalise academic institutions, Reddy noted, "Soon after assuming office, we appointed vice-chancellors to all state universities, ensuring that capable and socially conscious individuals take charge of these institutions."

Furthermore, he expressed concerns over the growing menace of drug and substance abuse, urging collective efforts to address this issue.

Reddy's administration has also focused on infrastructure developments at Osmania University, laying foundation stones for new hostels and a library reading room.